Oct 17 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA:

* SEES GROSS RENTAL INCOME IN 2017 ABOVE 279 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SEES GROWTH STRATEGY WITH DIVIDEND YIELD OF 2-2.5 PERCENT

* SEES ACQUISITIONS OF 300 MILLION EUROS PER ANNUM