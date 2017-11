Nov 24 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS SUBMITS REQUEST FOR AUTHORIZATION OF TAKEOVER BID FOR ALL THE SHARES OF AXIARE PATRIMONIO SOCIMI‍​

* TO ADJUST CONSIDERATION OF BID TO 18.36 EUROS PER SHARE AFTER AXIARE PAYS DIVIDEND OF 0.14 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)