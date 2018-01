Jan 18 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA:

* TO INVEST AROUND 480 MILLION EUROS IN NEW REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN 2018

* MAIN PROJECT WILL BE DEVELOPMENT OF OVER 110,000 SQUARE METERS OF OFFICES IN MADRID WORTH UP TO 355 MILLION EUROS

* WILL ALSO BUY TWO OFFICE BUILDINGS IN MADRID FOR ABOUT 112 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon:

