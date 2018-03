March 1 (Reuters) - Colony Northstar Inc:

* COLONY NORTHSTAR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 FFO LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $300 MILLION COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM