Nov 22 (Reuters) - Colopl Inc

* Says it plans to transfer goods planning and sales, event planning and operation business to a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit, which is engaged in operation of WEB media, with effective date on Jan. 1, 2018

* Says it will not transfer LAP (location-based application provider) business to unit

* Previous news was disclosed on Oct. 18

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ubkXRa

