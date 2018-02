Feb 7 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S:

* REG-COLOPLAST ACQUIRES INCOCARE GUNHILD VIELER GMBH

* COLOPLAST - PURCHASE PRICE IS UNDISCLOSED.

* COLOPLAST - TRANSACTION WILL NOT IMPACT COLOPLAST‘S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 17/18. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)