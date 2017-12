BRIEF-Coloplast Acquires SAS Lilial

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Coloplast:

* ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13/2017 - COLOPLAST A/S ACQUIRES SAS LILIAL

* TO ACQUIRE SAS LILIAL FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 35.5M EQUAL TO APPROX. DKK 264M ON A CASH AND DEBT-FREE BASIS​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE YEAR-END 2017​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL, IF COMPLETED, LEAD TO A REVISED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18​

* ‍LILIAL IS EXPECTED TO RECORD SALES OF APPROX. EUR 33M OR APPROX. DKK 246M FOR FULL-YEAR 2017​