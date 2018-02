Feb 20 (Reuters) - COLOPLAST:

* REG-ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 3/2018 - SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* IS LAUNCHING A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 1BN.

* ‍FIRST PART OF PROGRAMME, OF DKK 500M, EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE DURING PERIOD FROM 26 FEB 2018 TO 25 AUG 2018​

* SECOND PART OF DKK 500M IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q2 2018/19 AND BE COMPLETED BEFORE FINANCIAL YEAR END 2018/19