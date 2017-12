BRIEF-Colruyt H1 Profit For The Period at 180 million euros beats Reuters poll

Dec 12 (Reuters) - COLRUYT NV:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 4.46‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.44 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* H1 EBITDA EUR 352 MILLION VERSUS EUR 342 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* H1 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 180‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 175 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* CONFIRMS TARGET FY 2017/2018 NET RESULT TO BE AS CLOSE AS POSSIBLE AS COMPARABLE NET RESULT FROM LAST YEAR (EUR 348 MILLION)‍​

* H1 REVENUE FROM THE RETAIL ACTIVITIES GREW BY 3.2% TO EUR 3.683 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2BWNYik Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)