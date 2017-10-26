BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co posts Q3 earnings per share $1.25

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co
* Columbia Sportswear Company reports third quarter and year-to-date financial results; updates full year 2017 financial outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $1.25
* Q3 sales $747.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $736.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70 including items
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbia Sportswear Co - board of directors approved a 6 percent increase in company’s regular quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share
* Columbia Sportswear Co - reiterate full year 2017 financial outlook
* Columbia Sportswear Co - sees FY 2017 operating margin of up to approximately 10.3 percent
* Columbia Sportswear - consolidated inventories of $558.6 million at September 30, 2017 were 5 percent lower than $588.0 million balance at september 30, 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.79, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbia Sportswear Co - “optimistic that we will continue to generate global growth, including a return to growth in our U.S. wholesale business in first half of 2018”
* Columbia Sportswear Co - reiterate full year 2017 financial outlook, which now incorporates anticipated costs of project connect