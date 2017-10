Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc:

* Columbia Threadneedle Investments to acquire Lionstone Investments

* ‍Columbia Threadneedle Investments - company did not disclose terms of acquisition​

* ‍Columbia Threadneedle Investments - Lionstone will retain its brand name, identity within co as well as its Houston headquarters

* ‍Columbia Threadneedle Investments - Lionstone's executive team will remain in place​