FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Columbus gold enters into formal JV with Nordgold to develop Montagne D'or gold deposit in French Guiana
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 26, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Columbus gold enters into formal JV with Nordgold to develop Montagne D'or gold deposit in French Guiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Columbus Gold Corp

* Columbus Gold enters into formal JV with Nordgold to develop the Montagne D‘or gold deposit in French Guiana

* Columbus Gold Corp - Columbus Gold retains a 44.99% interest, and nordgold a 55.01% interest in Compagnie Minière Montagne D‘or

* Columbus Gold Corp - ‍Columbus Gold appointed two nominees, and Nordgold appointed three nominees, to five-person board of directors of JV company​

* Columbus Gold-under terms of agreement, Nordgold is operator

* Columbus Gold Corp - will not be required to spend at Montagne D‘or until such time as board of JV company decides to construct mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.