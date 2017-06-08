BRIEF-Comba Telecom Systems Holdings succeedes in defending allegations made by Andrew in Brazil

June 8 (Reuters) - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd

* Brazilian appellate court rules in favour of group regarding appeal made by Andrew

* Succeedes in defending allegations made by Andrew at trial court and at Appellate Court in Brazil

* Final decision by São Paulo Court of Appeals refuses permission for Andrew to pursue further legal action, case in Brazil is closed​

* Group has succeeded in defending and all instances found that group's products did not infringe on patents asserted by Andrew