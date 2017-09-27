FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CombiMatrix Corp says co's unit entered into Marketing and Laboratory Services Agreement with Invitae Corp and its unit
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-CombiMatrix Corp says co's unit entered into Marketing and Laboratory Services Agreement with Invitae Corp and its unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Combimatrix Corp

* CombiMatrix Corp - ‍on Sept 25, co’s unit CombiMatrix Molecular Diagnostics Inc entered into marketing and laboratory services agreement with Invitae Corp and its unit

* CombiMatrix Corp - pursuant to agreement, Invitae will promote and market certain CMDX diagnostic tests, including miscarriage analysis tests​

* Says ‍Invitae will also coordinate logistics, customer service and support for tests​

* CombiMatrix Corp - for services provided by Invitae, CombiMatrix Molecular Diagnostics will pay Invitae a $200 fee for each test that Invitae markets​

* CombiMatrix Corp - ‍under terms of marketing agreement, parties will jointly own all data and results from tests performed​

* CombiMatrix Corp - ‍under terms of marketing agreement CMDX will retain ownership of tests and related intellectual property​ Source text : (bit.ly/2xLqtKj) Further company coverage:

