Sept 25 (Reuters) - Combimatrix Corp

* CombiMatrix sets record date and special stockholders meeting date regarding proposed merger with invitae

* CombiMatrix Corp - ‍Special meeting of stockholders will be held on November 10, 2017​

* CombiMatrix Corp - Merger has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* CombiMatrix Corp - Proposed merger is expected to close in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: