BRIEF-Comcast Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* Comcast Corp - Qtrly earnings per share $0.55; Qtrly adjusted. earnings per share $0.52; Qtrly revenue $20.98 billion versus $21.32 billion

* Comcast Corp - Qtrly revenue for Comcast cable communications up 5.1 percent to $13.20 billion

* Comcast Corp - Qtrly revenue for NBCUniversal down 12.7 percent to $8.01 billion

* Comcast Corp - Qtrly comcast cable communications customer relationships adds down 47.1 percent to 115,000

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $21.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S