Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* COMCAST TO GIVE $1K BONUSES FOLLOWING TAX BILL PASSAGE - CNBC ‍​

* COMCAST WILL INVEST $50 BILLION OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS IN INFRASTRUCTURE “BASED ON THE PASSAGE OF TAX REFORM” - CNBC ‍​

* COMCAST WILL GIVE $1,000 BONUSES TO MORE THAN 100,000 “ELIGIBLE FRONTLINE AND NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES”- CNBC‍​