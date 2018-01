BRIEF-Comdirect Bank 2017 Pre-Tax Profit Down At EUR 94.9 Mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG:

* 2017 PRE-TAX PROFIT: EUR94.9M

* DIVIDEND TO BE PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS 25 CENTS PER SHARE, AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR.

* FY ‍GROUP‘S TOTAL EARNINGS STOOD AT EUR379.4M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR381.6M)​

* ‍FY NET COMMISSION INCOME AT EUR 251.9M EXCEEDED PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE OF EUR 215.4M BY 17%.​

* FY DECLINE IN NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISIONS FOR POSSIBLE LOAN LOSSES OF 20% TO EUR95.6M

* FY AFTER TAX PROFIT EUR 71.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.5 MILLION YEAR AGO