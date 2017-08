Aug 1 (Reuters) - COMDIRECT BANK AG:

* ‍PROFIT TARGET FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE: AROUND EUR85M BEFORE TAXES​

* ‍CLOSED FIRST HALF OF 2017 WITH PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR50.9M VERSUS EUR87.9M) YEAR AGO

* ‍TOTAL INCOME IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR184.4M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR216.1M)​

* H1 NET COMMISSION INCOME EUR 120.2 MILLION, UP 10.8 PCT‍​