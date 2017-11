Nov 2 (Reuters) - COMDIRECT BANK AG:

* ‍PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR72.5M IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 VERSUS EUR106.9M YEAR AGO​

* 9-MONTH ‍TOTAL INCOME OF EUR277.3M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR298.0M)​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET COMMISSION INCOME, WHICH AT EUR181.8M EXCEEDED PREVIOUS YEAR‘S VALUE (EUR159.9M) BY 14%​

* Q3 NET RESULT EUR 15.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.6 MLN‍​