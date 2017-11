Nov 22 (Reuters) - COMET HOLDING AG:

* ‍FOR FY CONFIRMS GUIDANCE OF SALES OF CHF 430-450 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 14-16%​

* ‍EXPECTS TO REACH TARGETS FOR 2020 - SALES OF CHF 500 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 16-18% AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, IN 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)