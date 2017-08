BRIEF-Cominar REIT qtrly operating revenue $210.0 mln vs $217.3 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit:

* Cominar Reit - for quarter ended june 30, 2017, operating revenues were $210.0 million compared to $217.3 million for corresponding period of 2016

* Cominar reit qtrly ‍recurring funds from operations for q2 of 2017 were $64.9 million, while they were $71.4 million for corresponding period of 2016​

* Cominar reit qtrly ‍fully diluted recurring funds from operations per unit amounted to $0.35 for q2 of 2017, up $0.02 from previous quarter​

* Cominar reit qtrly ‍fully diluted adjusted ffo per unit amounted to $0.31 for q2 of 2017, up $0.02 from previous quarter​