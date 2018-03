March 8 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit:

* COMINAR ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 RESULTS, INTRODUCES TRANSFORMATIONAL “COMINAR 2.0” STRATEGY

* COMINAR REIT - QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $207.4 MILLION VERSUS $210.4 MLN‍​

* COMINAR REIT - QTRLY FFO $58.5 MILLION VERSUS $69.4 MLN‍​

* COMINAR REIT - AS PART OF COMINAR 2.0 CO INTENDS TO MAKE NEW ADDITIONS TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES