Oct 3 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit

* Board of trustees announces appointment of Sylvain Cossette as president and chief executive officer

* Michel Dallaire, Cominar’s long-time chief executive officer, will devote himself to duties as chairman of board of trustees

* Beginning January 1, 2018, Sylvain will also replace Alain Dallaire on board of trustees