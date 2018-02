Feb 5 (Reuters) - Command Security Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 12.9 PERCENT TO $48.2 MILLION

* FOR QUARTER, INCOME TAX PROVISION INCLUDES $1.35 MILLION CHARGE RESULTING FROM ESTIMATE OF REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.08