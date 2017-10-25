FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares Q3 earnings per share $0.22
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 12:36 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Commerce Union Bancshares Inc:

* Commerce Union Bancshares reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - ‍community first merger on track to close q1 2018​

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - qtrly‍ net interest income $9.1 million versus $7.8 million

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - ‍“outlook for remainder of 2017 continues to be very positive”​

* Commerce Union Bancshares - ‍although expenses relating to planned merger to continue through next several qtrs, core earnings are expected to grow​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.