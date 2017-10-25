BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Commerce Union Bancshares Inc:

* Commerce Union Bancshares reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - ‍community first merger on track to close q1 2018​

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - qtrly‍ net interest income $9.1 million versus $7.8 million

* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc - ‍“outlook for remainder of 2017 continues to be very positive”​

* Commerce Union Bancshares - ‍although expenses relating to planned merger to continue through next several qtrs, core earnings are expected to grow​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: