July 13 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank Of Dubai:

* Q2 net profit 172.3 million dirhams versus 245 million dirhams year ago

* Loans and advances at 46.3 billion dirhams as at June 30, 2017 were 10.4 percent higher than 42.0 billion dirhams as at Dec 31, 2016

* Customers' deposits of 46.9 billion dirhams as at june 30, 2017 were 7.1 percent higher than 43.8 billion dirhams as at end of last year