BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 10:57 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co:

* Commercial metals company reports fourth quarter and full year earnings

* Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commercial metals co - “‍our outlook for demand from U.S. Non-Residential construction market remains quite positive​”

* Commercial metals - ‍u.s. Non-Residential construction market conditions remain “very challenging” due to raw material price changes, rising input costs​

* Commercial metals Co - ‍“metal margins remain under pressure due to ongoing influx of dumped and subsidized imports​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
