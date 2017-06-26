BRIEF-Commercial Metals names Barbara Smith as CEO, effective Sept. 1

June 26 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co:

* Commercial Metals Company announces promotion of Smith to president and chief executive officer

* Commercial Metals Co says effective September 1, Barbara Smith will assume role of president and CEO of company and become member of board

* Commercial Metals Co - Joe Alvarado will continue to serve company as chief executive officer through August 31, 2017

* Commercial Metals Co - Alvarado will continue to serve as chairman of board through company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in January 2018