2 months ago
BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
June 15, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing

* Commercial metals co says costs associated with selling or exiting cmc cometals steel, cmc australia, cmc asia are not currently reasonably estimable

* Commercial metals-cmc cometals,cmc cometals steel,cmc australia,cmc asia to be presented as discontinued operations when they meet held for sale criteria/abandoned Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t7sL1p) Further company coverage:

