21 days ago
BRIEF-Commercial Syn Bags' expansion of SEZ unit at Pithampur delayed by 7 months
July 20, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Commercial Syn Bags' expansion of SEZ unit at Pithampur delayed by 7 months

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Commercial Syn Bags Ltd:

* Says SEZ expansion/ capacity addition is delayed by 7 months

* Delay in tendering process for selection of suitable competent contractor

* Says SEZ expansion/ capacity addition now expected to be completed by Feb 2018

* Delay due to scarcity of water for construction during summer season

* Non-availability of water from MPAKVN has affected the on-going construction activities

* Delay in supply of cement and steel in SEZ during the transition phase of implementation of GST

* Says delay due to shortage of labour at contractor end also affected pace of construction

* Refers to capacity addition/expansion of company's SEZ unit situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

