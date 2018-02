BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Impact Of Tax Cuts And Jobs Act Of 2017

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc:

* COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP ANNOUNCES IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC - ‍PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF NEW TAX LEGISLATION IS A NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q4 2017​

* COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC - ‍EXPECTED POSITIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY‘S FUTURE AFTER-TAX EARNINGS AFTER Q4 2017 FROM NEW TAX ACT​

* COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC - ‍BELIEVE NEW TAX LEGISLATION WILL RESULT IN A CHARGE IN Q4 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY $11 MILLION​