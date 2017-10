Oct 16 (Reuters) - Commerzbank AG

* Discloses further transaction effects from the transfer of the instalment loan portfolio of approximately EUR 3.5 bn and the termination of the “Commerz Finanz GmbH” joint venture as of Aug. 18, 2017.

* Says net exceptional revenues amount to 132 million euros for the second half of 2017.‍​