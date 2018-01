Jan 29 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* ‍MATT COMYN WILL BE NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA​

* ‍MATT COMYN WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUAL FIXED REMUNERATION OF $2.2 MILLION WHICH WILL BE REVIEWED ANNUALLY​