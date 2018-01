Jan 30 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* CBA RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS FROM ASIC

* ‍ASIC FILED CLAIM ALLEGING BANK ENGAGED IN MARKET MANIPULATION & UNCONSCIONABLE CONDUCT IN RELATION TO BBSW

* ‍ASIC ALLEGES THAT CONDUCT OCCURRED BETWEEN JANUARY 2012 AND AROUND OCTOBER 2012

* ‍DISPUTES ALLEGATIONS MADE BY ASIC​​

* COMMONWEALTH BANK HAS FULLY CO-OPERATED WITH ASIC'S INVESTIGATION OVER LAST TWO YEARS