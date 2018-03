March 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* ANNOUNCED OFFER, AND LODGED PROSPECTUS FOR NEW TIER 1 HYBRID, COMMBANK PERLS X CAPITAL NOTES​

* EXPECTED MARGIN OF BETWEEN 3.40% AND 3.60% ABOVE BANK BILL RATE

* OFFER IS EXPECTED TO RAISE A$750 MILLION, WITH ABILITY TO RAISE MORE OR LESS

* PERLS X ARE EXPECTED TO BE QUOTED ON ASX UNDER TRADING CODE CBAPG

* ‍PERLS X HAVE AN INITIAL FACE VALUE OF A$100​

* NET PROCEEDS OF OFFER WILL BE USED TO FUND GROUP’S BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: