5 days ago
BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says FY cash NPAT $9.88 bln, up 4.6 pct
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says FY cash NPAT $9.88 bln, up 4.6 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia-

* Target a full year dividend payout ratio of 70% to 80%

* ‍Final dividend 230 cents per share​

* FY cash NPAT $9,881 million, up 4.6%

* FY net interest margin 2.11% ‍​

* "Headline indicators show that the australian economy remains sound overall, albeit variable"

* FY statutory NPAT $9,928m, up 7.6%

* FY revenue from ordinary activities $ 44,949 million up 1 percent

* "Cyclical investment in mining and construction has underpinned our economy for some time"

* FY net interest income increased 4% to $17,600 million‍​

* "Global caution remains high due to geopolitical change and less expansionist monetary policy"

* As at year end June 30 2017, common equity tier 1 (cet1) capital ratio was 10.1 percent on an APRA basis

* FY loan impairment expense down 12.8 percent ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

