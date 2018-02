BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Says HY Cash NPAT Down 1.9 Percent

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* HY CASH NPAT $4,735MLN DOWN 1.9 PERCENT

* HY STATUTORY NPAT $4,895M, UP 1.2%

* “MARKET VOLATILITY REMAINS A RISK GIVEN ONGOING GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY AS TO PACE AND EXTENT OF RATE RISES”

* HY GROUP’S NET INTEREST MARGIN UP 6 BASIS POINTS TO 2.16%

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 200 CENTS PER SHARE

* HAS PROVIDED FOR CIVIL PENALTY OF $375 MILLION; BELIEVES IT TO BE RELIABLE ESTIMATE OF PENALTY THAT COURT MAY IMPOSE

* $200 MILLION EXPENSE PROVISION WAS TAKEN FOR EXPECTED COSTS FROM KNOWN REGULATORY, COMPLIANCE & REMEDIATION PROGRAM COSTS