BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says qtrly unaudited cash earnings about $2.65 bln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:
* Unaudited statutory net profit of approximately $2.80 bln in quarter
* Unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.65 bln in quarter, up 6 pct
* Group’s basel III common equity tier 1 APRA ratio 10.1 pct percent as at 30 Sept 2017
* “Group net interest margin was higher in quarter driven by asset repricing and reduced liquid asset balances”
* In the quarter, group troublesome and impaired assets were lower at $6.1 billion
* Qtrly loan impairment expenses down 20 pct