FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says qtrly unaudited cash earnings about $2.65 bln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says qtrly unaudited cash earnings about $2.65 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* Unaudited statutory net profit of approximately $2.80 bln in quarter​

* Unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.65 bln in quarter, up 6 pct​

* Group’s basel III common equity tier 1 APRA ratio ‍10.1 pct​ percent as at 30 Sept 2017

* “Group net interest margin was higher in quarter driven by asset repricing and reduced liquid asset balances”​

* In the quarter, group troublesome and impaired assets were lower at $6.1​ billion

* Qtrly loan impairment expenses down 20 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.