FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia updates on customer and employee review and remediation actions
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
PHOTO FOCUS
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia updates on customer and employee review and remediation actions

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* Commonwealth bank provides an update on customer and employee review and remediation actions

* Review of superannuation payments is ongoing; first tranche estimated to be $16.7 million plus interest

* Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says will be contacting 36,000 current and former employees eligible for additional payments, after review of superannuation payments

* Agreed with asic to refund credit card plus insurance customers who were not eligible to receive these benefits for period between 2011 and 2015

* Identified that some customers who had purchased home loan protection insurance had been charged an incorrect premium amount

* Expects refunds to total about $10 million for credit card plus insurance customers

* Asic was notified about an issue affecting some insurance products

* Refunded about 9,600 customers about $586,000 including interest for home loan protection insurance who were charged incorrect amounts

* Reviewed 4.5 million disputed card transactions going back to 2009 & will shortly commence refunding approximately $5 million

* Number of customers impacted by issue of insurance products is expected to be below 1,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.