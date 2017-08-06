BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia updates on AUSTRAC matter

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:
* Provides update on AUSTRAC matter
* CBA notes continuing commentary and speculation about proceedings which AUSTRAC has commenced
* “Discussion in media about potential outcomes is speculative”
* “CBA will of course file a defence in relation to this matter, which will take significant time to prepare”
* Actual outcome in matter will be determined by a court in accordance with established legal principles
* Alleged contraventions could be considered to arise from single course of conduct to extent that they emanated from same systems error Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: