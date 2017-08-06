BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia updates on AUSTRAC matter

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* Provides update on AUSTRAC matter

* ‍CBA notes continuing commentary and speculation about proceedings which AUSTRAC has commenced​

* “Discussion in media about potential outcomes is speculative”

* “‍CBA will of course file a defence in relation to this matter, which will take significant time to prepare”​

* Actual outcome in matter will be determined by a court in accordance with established legal principles​

* Alleged contraventions could be considered to arise from single course of conduct to extent that they emanated from same systems error Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: