BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia updates on customer and employee review and remediation actions

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* Commonwealth bank provides an update on customer and employee review and remediation actions

* Review of superannuation payments is ongoing; first tranche estimated to be $16.7 million plus interest

* Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says will be contacting 36,000 current and former employees eligible for additional payments, after review of superannuation payments

* Agreed with asic to refund credit card plus insurance customers who were not eligible to receive these benefits for period between 2011 and 2015

* Identified that some customers who had purchased home loan protection insurance had been charged an incorrect premium amount

* Expects refunds to total about $10 million for credit card plus insurance customers

* Asic was notified about an issue affecting some insurance products

* Refunded about 9,600 customers about $586,000 including interest for home loan protection insurance who were charged incorrect amounts

* Reviewed 4.5 million disputed card transactions going back to 2009 & will shortly commence refunding approximately $5 million

* Number of customers impacted by issue of insurance products is expected to be below 1,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)