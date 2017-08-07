BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia updates on executive remuneration

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia:
* Statement by CBA Chairman, Catherine Livingstone
* Has decided to reduce non- executive director fees by 20 per cent in current 2018 financial year
* “Narev retains full confidence of board”
* Board advises that it decided to reduce to zero short-term variable remuneration outcomes for CEO & group executives for FY
* In determining final 2017 FY outcomes for remuneration, board gave consideration to risk and reputation matters impacting group
* Remuneration outcomes will be disclosed in detail in CBA annual report
* Board recognises heightened public interest in executive remuneration