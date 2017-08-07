FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia updates on executive remuneration
August 7, 2017
August 7, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia updates on executive remuneration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

* Statement by CBA Chairman, Catherine Livingstone

* Has decided to reduce non- executive director fees by 20 per cent in current 2018 financial year​

* ‍“Narev retains full confidence of board”

* Board advises that it decided to reduce to zero short-term variable remuneration outcomes for CEO & group executives for FY

* In determining final 2017 FY outcomes for remuneration, board gave consideration to risk and reputation matters impacting group​

* Remuneration outcomes will be disclosed in detail in CBA annual report

* Board recognises heightened public interest in executive remuneration ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

