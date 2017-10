Oct 3 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* Tier 2 capital subordinated Euro notes cleansing notice

* Issued Euro 1 billion 1.936 percent resettable tier 2 capital subordinated notes due 2029

* Issue of subordinated notes by CBA will not have a material impact on CBA’s financial position

* Notes were issued pursuant to CBA's US$70 billion medium term note programme