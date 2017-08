BRIEF-CommScope reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CommScope Holding Company Inc

* CommScope reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 sales $1.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.15 to $2.30

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.25

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.99

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.71, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CommScope Holding Company Inc says in Q2 foreign exchange rate changes negatively affected revenue by less than 1 percent year over year

* Sees 2017 cash flow from operations more than $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: