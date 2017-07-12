BRIEF-Commscope to acquire Cable Exchange

July 12 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc

* Commscope to acquire Cable Exchange

* Commscope Holding Company Inc - ‍additional terms of deal were not disclosed.​

* Commscope Holding Company Inc - ‍Commscope intends to fund acquisition with cash on hand​

* Commscope Holding Company Inc - leadership team and employees of Cable Exchange will join Commscope upon completion of transaction

* Commscope Holding Company Inc - ‍cable Exchange will operate as a stand-alone business within Commscope's connectivity solutions segment​

* Commscope Holding Company Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be completed within next 60 days​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: