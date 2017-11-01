FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q3 loss per share $0.98
Sections
Featured
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Editor's Picks
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 10:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q3 loss per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems Inc announces third quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $3.666 billion

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.96 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.98

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.5 percent

* Q3 revenue $3.666 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Community Health Systems Inc - ‍qtrly on a same-store basis, both admissions and adjusted admissions decreased 2.3 percent, compared with same period 2016

* Community Health Systems Inc - sees 2017 total capital expenditures $575 million to $725‍​ million

* Community Health Systems Inc - sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions decline down 2.0 % to down 1.5%‍​

* Community Health Systems Inc - ‍sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $ 15,800 million to $15,900 million​

* Community Health Systems Inc sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions decline 1.5 percent to 2 percent​

* Community Health Systems Inc - Hurricanes Harvey and Irma significantly impacted the results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.