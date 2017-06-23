FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Community Health Systems units amend existing accounts receivable securitization program
June 23, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Community Health Systems units amend existing accounts receivable securitization program

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* Community Health Systems- unit of co, units of CHS/Community Health Systems amended their existing accounts receivable securitization program

* Community Health Systems- in connection with amendment, CHS, certain CHS' units entered assignment and acceptance and seventh omnibus amendment of facility

* Community Health Systems-amendment of receivables facility to reflect assignment of certain lender commitments, to reduce size of facility to $600 million

* Community Health Systems-unless earlier terminated or subsequently extended pursuant to terms of loan agreement,receivables facility to expire Nov 13, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2tDbptv) Further company coverage:

