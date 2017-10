Oct 27 (Reuters) - Community West Bancshares

* COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES EARNS $1.6 MILLION IN 3Q17; HIGHLIGHTED BY 20% LOAN GROWTH AND 32% NON-INTEREST DEMAND DEPOSIT GROWTH YOY; DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.04 PER SHARE

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR 3Q17 WAS $8.4 MILLION, A 8.7% INCREASE COMPARED TO $7.7 MILLION IN 3Q16​