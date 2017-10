Aug 10 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DES MAGASINS POPULAIRES LIMITE

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 GROUP REVENUE 466.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 427.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* HY LOSS FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES OF 48.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 39.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO